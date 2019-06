US President Donald Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at London Stansted Airport in Essex on Monday, kicking off a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The agenda for Trump's journey is both ceremonial and official.

Donald Trump is set to take part in several state events during his three-day visit, including a formal banquet organised by the Queen on Monday, a bilateral meeting with outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday and celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.