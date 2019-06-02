Register
19:02 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cast member Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Isn't It Romantic at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

    Priyanka Chopra Wants to Run for PM, Sees Nick Jonas as US Presidential Hopeful

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In one bizarre scenario, the world could see the emergence of a new Indo-US alliance led by a married couple, with Priyanka Chopra and her better half, Nick Jonas, assuming their respective nations' top jobs.

    Holly-Bolly-Wood A-lister Priyanka Chopra said she and her husband would really like to make a difference, revealing she'd "love" to run for PM.

    "I would love to run for prime minister of India," the 36-year-old Quantico and Baywatch star said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

    "I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics… but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas acquired superstar status in Bollywood before expanding into American cinema and television, but her political preferences are somewhat vague. A self-styled feminist, she is known for championing social causes such as women's rights, environmental protection, health and education.

    Priyanka Chopra attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York
    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Twitter Erupts as Priyanka Meme on Indian Minister Puts Activist Behind Bars

    In 2010, she became a UNICEF National Ambassador for India tasked with promoting child rights. Three years later, she joined the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign, which seeks to secure equal opportunities for underprivileged adolescent girls in developing countries.

    "I've tried to be apolitical all my life because I like to cheer for humanity," said the former Miss World. "As a woman of the world, I see violence everywhere."

    "My hope for the world is that every country has its own culture and we can be proud of it. I feel global. I can go to any country in the world and identify with someone because I'm human."

    Priyanka and Nick famously tied the knot late last year in a lavish three-day wedding, which comprised both a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals. The event, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reportedly inspired a comedy movie yet to be filmed by Universal Studios.

    READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Mesmerizes as a Fairy at MET 2019 (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)

    Another wedding that brought Priyanka into media spotlight was the one between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last May, where the Indian star was in attendance.

    Priyanka and Meghan first met at an ELLE Women in Television event in January 2016, and have forged a friendship since then. "We just connected on how we see the world and as girls," Mrs. Chopra Jonas said of the newly minted Duchess of Sussex.

    Meghan Markle has come under increased scrutiny in the British press, with some tabloids claiming that her introduction to the royal family ignited a feud among the Windsors.

    "I've seen that and it's really unfortunate," Priyanka admitted. "But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her."

    She believes that the perceived bias toward Meghan Markle is due to her mixed race. "Of course it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick.

    "Now that she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."

    Tags:
    prime minister, candidate, president, UNICEF, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse