Priyanka Chopra Wants to Run for PM, Sees Nick Jonas as US Presidential Hopeful

In one bizarre scenario, the world could see the emergence of a new Indo-US alliance led by a married couple, with Priyanka Chopra and her better half, Nick Jonas, assuming their respective nations' top jobs.

Holly-Bolly-Wood A-lister Priyanka Chopra said she and her husband would really like to make a difference, revealing she'd "love" to run for PM.

"I would love to run for prime minister of India," the 36-year-old Quantico and Baywatch star said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics… but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas acquired superstar status in Bollywood before expanding into American cinema and television, but her political preferences are somewhat vague. A self-styled feminist, she is known for championing social causes such as women's rights, environmental protection, health and education.

In 2010, she became a UNICEF National Ambassador for India tasked with promoting child rights. Three years later, she joined the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign, which seeks to secure equal opportunities for underprivileged adolescent girls in developing countries.

"I've tried to be apolitical all my life because I like to cheer for humanity," said the former Miss World. "As a woman of the world, I see violence everywhere."

"My hope for the world is that every country has its own culture and we can be proud of it. I feel global. I can go to any country in the world and identify with someone because I'm human."

Priyanka and Nick famously tied the knot late last year in a lavish three-day wedding, which comprised both a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals. The event, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reportedly inspired a comedy movie yet to be filmed by Universal Studios.

Another wedding that brought Priyanka into media spotlight was the one between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last May, where the Indian star was in attendance.

Priyanka and Meghan first met at an ELLE Women in Television event in January 2016, and have forged a friendship since then. "We just connected on how we see the world and as girls," Mrs. Chopra Jonas said of the newly minted Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle has come under increased scrutiny in the British press, with some tabloids claiming that her introduction to the royal family ignited a feud among the Windsors.

"I've seen that and it's really unfortunate," Priyanka admitted. "But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her."

She believes that the perceived bias toward Meghan Markle is due to her mixed race. "Of course it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick.

"Now that she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."