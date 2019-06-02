Pompeo and Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis Hold Press Conference in Bern (VIDEO)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland, for talks expected to focus on Iran amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran, State Department officials have indicated that the relationship is one of the key issues likely to be discussed when Pompeo visits the Swiss capital, with the neutral European nation representing US interests in Iran in the absence of diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran.

Earlier, Mike Pompeo said that Europe's mechanism for trade with Iran was not a problem for Washington as long as it is meant to facilitate trade in goods that are not under US sanctions.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.