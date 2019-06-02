Register
13:39 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man arranges artwork for an exhibition marking the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, March 4, 2017

    MH370 Theory: 'Shining Clue' Hints 'Half-Witted' Co-Pilot Took Flight Deathwards

    © AP Photo / Daniel Chan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It is still unknown why the fateful flight made a detour while en route to Beijing and carried over two hundred souls on board toward their demise somewhere in Indian Ocean. Investigators found that the jet's controls were likely "deliberately manipulated" to take it off course but failed to identify those responsible − if anyone.

    An MH370 hunter has suggested that the jet fell victim to an accident rather than a sinister plan, and that the findings of Malaysian investigators contain "shards of new information" backing up her theory.

    Christine Negroni, an aviation writer and journalist who has devoted years to the MH370 tragedy, suggested that the pilots were caught off-guard by an uncontrolled decompression which affected their decision-making ability.

    She said this gives an answer as to why the Boeing made a critical left turn over the South China Sea and later kept flying towards a remote part of the Indian Ocean.

    "To me, that insensible action is a bright and shining clue that the pilots' actions were illogical because they were incapable of logical thought," she wrote in her blog in 2018, suggesting that first officer Fariq Abdul Hamid was left in charge of the aircraft after captain Zaharie Shah left the cockpit − perhaps, for a bathroom break.

    crew member checking a map during a search flight some 200 km over the southern Vietnamese waters off Vietnam's island Phu Quoc on March 11, 2014 as part of continued efforts aimed at finding traces of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370
    © AFP 2019 / Hoang Dinh Nam
    SERIOUS FLAW Reportedly Exposed in Radar, Satellite Data Use During MH370 Search

    "My scenario is that the plane depressurised at 35 thousand feet," Negroni continued. "The first officer, alone in the cockpit, put on his emergency oxygen mask but failed to get 100 per cent oxygen under pressure which would be required to restore his intellectual acuity."

    She added: "Instead, with the insidious feeling of well-being that characterises hypoxia  or oxygen starvation  the pilot turned the plane back toward Kuala Lumpur.  He knew there was a problem but didn't have the brain processing power to act appropriately. This explains why he turned in one direction then another before passing out as the plane headed into the world's most remote sea."

    Christine Negroni theorised in her 2016 book on aviation disasters, The Crash Detectives, that the first officer attempted to rescue the flight by landing it at Malaysia's Langkawi Airport, from which he graduated, but failed to do so due to oxygen deprivation.

    "By 1:52 a.m., Fariq had taken the plane back across Malaysia and to Penang. Here he made yet another decision explicable only by a hypoxia-induced, half-witted state. He turned the plane north. Perhaps he had the intention of landing at Langkawi International Airport, where he'd learned to fly," she wrote.

    In July 2018, Malaysian investigators assumed in a lengthy final report that all the evidence was pointing to the plane being under manual control, and that it was deliberately flown off course to its demise.

    At the same time they had no idea who was behind the tragedy, saying that "unlawful interference by a third party" may have been the case.

    The lack of clarity about the tragedy has spawned plenty of theories. Some claim that the plane was brought down by a battery explosion, while others say the tragedy was orchestrated by the captain in a bid to elope with his mistress.

    Related:

    Alleged MH370 Hijackers Could Deceive Military Into Ignoring the Plane Using This TRICK
    Doomed MH370: Air Traffic Controllers Bamboozled by Own Computers, Author Claims
    Persisting MH370 Enigma: Ex-Pilot Shares CLUE to Where Jet Was Really Heading
    MH370 Hunter Claims Vanished Plane Had a Double to Frame US
    Tags:
    oxygen, theory, MH370, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse