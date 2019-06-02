PewDiePie REVEALS How to Earn Big On Youtube

Swedish Game commentator Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTuber of all time; he was the first to hit the 90-million-subscriber mark and boasts a net worth that’s beginning to stack up.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has shared some priceless tips on how to rack up earnings from ads in a chat with another YouTuber, CinnamonToastKen.

PewDiePie said that talking about expensive items and things in your video will result in bigger and better ads appearing in your video.

“If you talk about expensive things, you get better ads,” he said.

Seemingly sound advice from someone who has been as successful on YouTube as he has.

This came after he was openly talking about taking out a mortgage and buying a new property – most likely a joke but possibly with ulterior motives.

“Ohhh, yes,” said Ken. “I have 13 Dodge Chargers.”

The goal here could be to attract some huge ads, possibly inspiring a viewer to buy a house or expensive car.

YouTubers draw a major income from the ad revenue from videos.

Although the tips offered by the celebrated YouTuber may have some truth to them, there is no telling whether simply talking about owning a wealthy mansion and high end cars will guarantee scooping up some high-quality ads.

PewDiePie’s is by far the most subscribed-to YouTube channel other than Indian media giant T-Series.

The controversial talented Swedish actor/comedian started off a YouTube account named Pewdie back in 2006 and has since come a long way.

The unpolished and unscripted charismatic Felix “PewdiePie” Kjellberg has boasted a net worth of around $30-$50 million and earned approximately $20 million in 2018 and 2019 respectively, Business Times reported.

READ MORE: Great Redacting War Coming? 'Savaged' PewDiePie Fires Back at His Video Editors

According to Money Nation, PewDiePie’s earnings over the years from his YouTube views tell only a part of the story, since he has also made sizeable earnings from merchandise earnings and investment income.

He even wrote and published a book in 2015 which instantly reached the Number 1 position for young adult readers on the New York Times Bestseller List.