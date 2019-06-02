Cooperation Only Right Choice to Solve US-China Trade Dispute – White Paper

"Both sides will suffer from the struggle between the US and China, and cooperation is the only right choice. The Chinese side is ready to solve the existing trade contradictions and disagreements through cooperation, and to promote mutually beneficial cooperation," the document reads.
The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.
The latest hit was made by Washington in May when $200 billion worth of Chinese goods were subjected to the 25 percent tariff fee. Beijing retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting from June 1.
