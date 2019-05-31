Register
17:45 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing

    Huawei Repatriates American Staff, Rips US for 'False Sense of Security' - Media

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has earlier blasted the United States for trying to “use all possible means” to make Huawei a security problem and exaggerating the relationship between the Chinese business and the government.

    Americans working in research and development at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters were repatriated two weeks ago after the United States blacklisted the Chinese tech giant and its 70 affiliates, The Financial Times reported, citing Dang Wenshuan, the company’s chief strategy architect.

    READ MORE: China to Blacklist ‘Unreliable’ Foreign Firms Amid Huawei Ordeal — Reports

    At the time of the announcement, a workshop, which was underway, was quickly disbanded, and US delegates were told to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the company’s premises.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Trump to Tell May US Won't Share Intelligence With UK Because of Huawei - Report
    Huawei has also reportedly implemented certain changes to make sure that interactions between offices in China and the United States comply with the “entity list”, which requires American companies to seek government consent to sell components to the firm.

    According to the media outlet, quoting Dang, the tech mammoth is also restricting contacts more broadly between employees and American citizens.

    The embattled company is said to be checking that overseas visitors to its campus do not hold American passports and warning those who do that their private conversations cannot touch on topics related to technology.

    “We don’t know what will happen… We don’t know the boundary of the law, we have to be whiter than white”, he told The Financial Times.

    Earlier, Huawei’s Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping during a news conference slammed the US, saying that Washington was using cyber security as a pretext to achieve other goals since they had failed to provide evidence for claims that the company is a security threat.

    “Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company. The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation. We believe that US politicians are using cyber security as an excuse to gain public support for actions that are designed to achieve other goals. These actions will do nothing to make networks more secure. They provide a false sense of security, and distract attention from the real challenges we face”, he said.

    Song continued by stressing that the US move could have a direct impact on more than 1,200 American companies and would “affect tens of thousands of American jobs”.

    READ MORE: Court Motion: Does Huawei Have Any Chances to Nix US Ban as Unconstitutional?

    The statements follow Huawei’s lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to fight the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), signed by US President Donald Trump two weeks ago.

    A man talks on his mobile phone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Huawei Executive Says Company Preparing to Mitigate US Ban Effect on 5G Rollout
    Under the executive order, Huawei and its 70 affiliates are added to a blacklist, known as the Entity List, and banned from acquiring technology or components from American firms without the US government’s approval.

    As a result, Google had to suspend operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software, and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

    Huawei phones, which run on Google’s Android operating system, are also expected to lose access to updates to certain apps, but the existing devices will be safe from future restrictions. Shortly thereafter, Huawei was given a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

    READ MORE: Huawei Asks US Court to Declare National Defence Bill ‘Unconstitutional’

    Over the past few months, the telecommunications giant has faced accusations of spying through its devices and stealing commercial information on behalf of Chinese authorities. Huawei, as well as Beijing, have flatly denied the allegations and protested Washington’s attempts to limit the company’s business.

    Related:

    Trump to Tell May US Won't Share Intelligence With UK Because of Huawei - Report
    Court Motion: Does Huawei Have Any Chances to Nix US Ban as Unconstitutional?
    Apple Expected to Lose Huge Share of China's Market in Major Win for Huawei
    China to Blacklist ‘Unreliable’ Foreign Firms Amid Huawei Ordeal - Reports
    Huawei Pushes Ahead With Trademarks for Own OS in Europe Amid US Crackdown
    ‘Misrouted in Error’: FedEx Sends China-Bound Huawei Packages to US
    Tags:
    blacklisting, personnel, repatriation, employees, Americans, company, blacklist, staff, technology, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse