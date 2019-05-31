China to Blacklist ‘Unreliable’ Foreign Firms Amid Huawei Ordeal - Reports

China's Commerce Ministry spokesperson, Gao Feng, said on Friday that Beijing would move to create its own blacklist containing "unreliable" foreign enterprises and individuals.
According to the official, foreign firms and individuals that fail to comply with market regulations and substantially damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies will be included in a list of "unreliable entities".
Gao added that China will announce additional details regarding its list in the near future.
The announcement of the blacklist comes just a day ahead of China's plan to increase tariffs on $60 billion of US goods, expected to come into force on Saturday.
The move comes in retaliation to President Trump's decision to punish China with levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods earlier this month.
Both Beijing and Huawei have vehemently dismissed the American accusations as false. The Chinese tech giant has filed a suit against the US government over the ban.
