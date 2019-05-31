Register
11:36 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange holds a banner outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

    Assange Has Been Exposed to 'Psychological Torture' For Years, UN Expert Reveals

    © AFP 2019 / Justin Tallis
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WikiLeaks issued a statement on Wednesday expressing "grave concerns" about Julian Assange, founder of the whistleblowing website, saying that his health "had already significantly deteriorated after seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy" and has continued to decline during the seven weeks he's been in London's Belmarsh prison.

    There's overwhelming evidence that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has just been moved to the health ward of London's Belmarsh prison, has been exposed to psychological torture for years, says Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

    "Mr Assange showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including extreme stress, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma. The evidence is overwhelming and clear. Mr Assange has been deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effect of which can only be described as psychological torture".

    Melzer, who visited Assange in prison, said that he's concerned about further mistreatment of the jailed journalist in the event of his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking a trove of classified government docs in 2010:

    "My most urgent concern is that, in the United States, Mr Assange would be exposed to a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment", the expert explains.

    Melzer's assessment comes shortly after Assange's pet project, WikiLeaks, published a statement on Wednesday to express "grave concerns" over his rapidly deteriorating health.

    "Mr Assange's health had already significantly deteriorated after seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy, under conditions that were incompatible with basic human rights. […] During the seven weeks in Belmarsh his health has continued to deteriorate and he has dramatically lost weight. The decision of the prison to move him to the health ward speaks for itself".

    The whistleblowing website went on to condemn the refusal by a Swedish court investigating the 2010 sexual assault allegations made against Assange to postpone his 3 June hearing due to the defendant's poor health.

    READ MORE: Activist Gail Malone: US Needs Assange in Custody to Enact Extradition Plans

    On Thursday, Assange was reported to be feeling too unwell to attend an online hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court. The court has to decide between two extradition requests: either the United Kingdom should hand him over to Sweden or to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for his alleged role in exposing classified data.

    Assange's supporters chant slogans in his support before the courthouse in London
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Assange Supporters Protesting in London: 'The Americans Only Want His Head'
    The WikiLeaks founder, who was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on 11 April after Quito revoked his asylum status, is currently serving a 50-week sentence in the UK for jumping bail back in 2012 and taking refuge in the Ecuadorian diplomatic premises in a bid to escape extradition to Sweden, where he was accused by two women of sexual assault in a case, which was later dropped, and then potentially to the US.

    The United States, which is now seeking Assange's extradition and has already indicted him on 18 charges related to the leak of classified national defence files, has until June 12 to provide UK authorities with necessary documents on the case. Swedish prosecution announced in mid-May that the investigation into sexual assault charges against the WikiLeaks founder would be reopened as well.

    The Australian-born journalist has vehemently denied the allegations, stressing that the sex was consensual, and insisted that the case was politically motivated because it emerged shortly after WikiLeaks dumped US docs.

    Tags:
    psychological torture, hearing, jail, sexual assault, prison, allegation, torture, health, court, extradition, Wikileaks, UN, Julian Assange, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse