Xi Wants to Discuss Korean Denuclearisation With Putin During Visit - Envoy

"During his visit to Russia, Chairman Xi Jinping will be exchanging views with President Vladimir Putin to further deepen cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas, including [views on] issues related to the conjugation of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road initiative, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and so on", the ambassador said.
According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow and Beijing plan to conclude around 30 bilateral deals in various areas, including two political agreements.
