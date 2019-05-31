Xi Wants to Discuss Korean Denuclearisation With Putin During Visit - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be paying a state visit to Russia next week, wants to address the issue of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui has stated.

"During his visit to Russia, Chairman Xi Jinping will be exchanging views with President Vladimir Putin to further deepen cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas, including [views on] issues related to the conjugation of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road initiative, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and so on", the ambassador said.

The Chinese President will be in Russia on 5-7 June. During the visit, he is also expected to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a major global platform for communication between business representatives from numerous countries.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow and Beijing plan to conclude around 30 bilateral deals in various areas, including two political agreements.