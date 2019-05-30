Huawei Executive Says Company Preparing to Mitigate US Ban Effect on 5G Rollout

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Andrei Savenkov - Huawei’s Chief Digital Transformation Officer Edwin Diender confirmed to Sputnik that the Chinese tech giant had been strengthening its resilience in order to prevent negative impact that the US ban could have on its supply chain and thus delay in the launch of 5G network services worldwide.

"We have been preparing for a lot of things already to anticipate and to make sure we have sustainability and continuity, specifically towards our customers. We have a high customer intimacy and a very strong feeling for what we call customer first. So I think the way and what we have announced are the key examples that we take this very serious", Diender said on the sidelines of Skolkovo's Startup Village international conference for tech entrepreneurs, when asked if US actions against the company may postpone the launch of 5G services.

In mid-May, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order adding Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting the company’s activity in the United States. US companies now must seek permission to trade with the Chinese telecommunications. According to media reports, Washington’s actions against Huawei may lead to a delay in rollout of 5G network.

As a result of the US anti-Huawei policy, Google had to suspend business operations with the Chinese giant, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing. Huawei’s Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said on Wednesday that the US decision to ban companies from using Huawei networking equipment could directly impact more than 1,200 enterprises.

Fifth generation mobile networks are the wireless telecommunications standards beyond the current 4G. The 5G networks operate in the millimeter wave bands (28, 38, and 60 GHz) and are designed to have higher efficiency, capacity, density and reliability. According to various estimates, 5G networks are expected to start operating by 2020. Huawei is regarded as one of the trailblazers of 5G technologies.