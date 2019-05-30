Register
16:52 GMT +330 May 2019
    US Vows to Respond With Military Force if Iran 'Attacks American Interests'

    World
    The development comes just a few weeks after the United States deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf in what White House National Security Adviser John Bolton described as a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran.

    US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday that Washington would retaliate with military force if Iran "attacks" American interests in the Middle East.

    "If we are attacked we will respond with military force. We have redeployed our forces in the region. We think that this redeployment has a deterrent effect on possible erroneous calculations of the regime", he said.

    Hook also said that the US is waiting for the results of the investigation into the alleged attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month, which have been blamed on Iran by Washington and its allies, before discussing a proper response.

    Bolton Warns Iran Against Making 'Big Mistake'

    In a parallel development, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that it would be a "big mistake" of Iran or "its surrogates attacked" American interests, and that "quick response" and dispatch of US military assets in the Persian Gulf served to "deter" Tehran.

    John Bolton, consejero de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Moscow Mistrusts Bolton's Claims Iran 'Almost Certainly' Behind Attack on Oil Tankers
    Bolton continued by claiming that the Iranian "threat is not over" and added that the United States was not pursuing the policy of regime change in the Islamic Republic.

    The national security adviser then blasted Tehran for "threatening" Washington and its allies as "unacceptable behavior", which has to stop if they want to negotiate.

    The Trump administration piled pressure on Iran since withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, last May and reinstating all sanctions against Tehran.

    Earlier this month, the US upped the ante by deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Gulf to send a “clear and unmistakable message” to Iran. In addition, President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Pentagon will deploy 1,500 more troops to the region.

    Tehran, meanwhile, announced that it would partially suspend its commitments under the nuclear deal, having set a 60-day deadline for the five remaining signatories of the deal – Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany – to ensure Iranian interests are protected or else the country would resume enriching uranium at higher levels.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

