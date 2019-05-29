Bolton to Meet Israeli, Russian Counterparts in Jerusalem in June - White House

"In June, United States National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev will meet in Jerusalem, Israel, to discuss regional security issues," Sanders said in the release.
READ MORE: Iranian Foreign Minister: US Cannot Decide Jerusalem's Fate
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the preparation of a Bahrain economic conference as part of the proposed US plan to promote the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is Washington's attempt to substitute the genuine peace process with imposed economic incentives.
All comments
Show new comments (0)