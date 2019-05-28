Man Dies on Plane After Trying to Smuggle 246 Cocaine Bags in His Stomach

A Japanese man has died on a flight from Mexico City after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine.

The flight towards Japan's Narita International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Mexico's Sonora state after one of the passengers began to have seizures, the BBC reported. Authorities said the man, identified as Udo N, died of a cerebral edema caused by a drug overdose.

The passenger transferred to the flight after starting his journey in the Colombian capital Bogotá. According to a statement by Sonora's attorney general, the bags — measuring 2.5cm long and 1cm wide — were found in his stomach and intestines during the autopsy.

⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo.



The remaining 198 passengers aboard were able to continue their journey after the emergency landing in the city of Hermosillo.