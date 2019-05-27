Aeroflot Flights From Moscow Screened in Paris After Letter With Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Aeroflot flights from Moscow are being checked upon arrival at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after the French authorities have received a letter with threats, a spokesperson for the airport's press service said.

“According to the police prefecture, a letter was received with threats. It was a rather amusing letter, but for security reasons, we must check all the aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

The official also noted that the passengers and their baggage from two planes arriving from Moscow have passed the screening, and another one was yet to be checked.

He emphasised that "the threat concerned today [Monday]", and he hoped "it will all end today".

The spokesperson noted further that absolutely nothing was found on both planes, but they "had to carry out checks anyway.”

This comes after earlier this month an Aeroflot plane bound for Moscow has had to abort its takeoff in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk due to the malfunction of the hydraulic system.