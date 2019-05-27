Register
14:27 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dalai Lama

    Dalai Lama Minimizes Activity While Recovering From Chest Infection (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Dalai Lama, the 83-year-old Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, is back on his feet after a recent chest infection but is still avoiding any energy-consuming work and is going to stay at his residence in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala for some time, his office said.

    The Dalai Lama was taken to a hospital in the Indian capital New Delhi with a chest infection last month. After spending a few days there, the Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala and was said to be in a stable condition.

    READ MORE: Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Must Comply With Chinese Laws, Beijing Says

    A Sputnik correspondent traveled to Dharamshala to speak with Lakhpa Dolma, the spokesperson for the Dalai Lama's office.

    "His Holiness Dalai Lama is doing his daily routine, although his activities are minimized after he came from the hospital after the illness," Dolma told Sputnik.

    According to the director of the Dalai Lama's office, Tsering Dhondup, the Tibetan spiritual leader is now "fit" but is still "not taking any strenuous work like preaching for long hours."

    Dalai Lama
    © Sputnik /
    Dalai Lama

    He will not be leaving Dharamshala for some time, the director added.

    One of the senior Buddhist monks told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that, "although the Dalai Lama is now free from his lung infection, he has become frail and he needs support for his daily chores."

    Dalai Lama
    © Sputnik /
    Dalai Lama

    READ MORE: Dalai Lama Hospitalized with Chest Infection — Reports

    During their visit to Dharamshala, the Sputnik correspondent attended the Kalchakra Puja ritual, a special Buddhist prayer, at the Dalai Lama temple. During Kalchakra Puja, Buddhist monks prayed and recited verses.

    The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is a spiritual leader of Tibet. After an uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, he was forced into exile in MacLeodganj, which is situated in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

    Related:

    Dalai Lama Reveals Why Robots Will Never Beat Humans
    'Europe Belongs to Europeans': Dalai Lama Stuns Swedish Public
    Dalai Lama Repeats Female Successor Statement Sans 'Good Looking' Prerequisite
    Tags:
    infection, Dalai Lama, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Luzhniki Stadium's Observation Deck
    Moscow at its Finest: Luzhniki Stadium's Deck Astonishes With Splendid Views
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse