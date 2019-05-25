Plane en Route From Siberia to Tajikistan Readies to Make Pre-scheduled Landing

"The jet has departed, however, approximately in an hour, it will make an emergency landing in Surgut's airport," airport officials said.
The plane is now flying in circles around Surgut International Airport to run out of fuel in order to be able to make a pre-scheduled landing.
According to Flighradar, the Boeing 737-524 that belongs to a Russian airline, UTair, departed at 18:50 local time. The company has a hub at Surgut International Airport.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
