Plane en Route From Siberia to Tajikistan Readies to Make Pre-scheduled Landing

A Boeing 737-524 with 130 people on board flying to Tajikistan's second largest city, Khujand, is ready to return to the airport in Surgut, officials told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The jet has departed, however, approximately in an hour, it will make an emergency landing in Surgut's airport," airport officials said.

The plane is now flying in circles around Surgut International Airport to run out of fuel in order to be able to make a pre-scheduled landing.

According to Flighradar, the Boeing 737-524 that belongs to a Russian airline, UTair, departed at 18:50 local time. The company has a hub at Surgut International Airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW