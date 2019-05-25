Pope Francis Compares Abortions to 'Hiring a Hitman'

In 2018, Pope Francis, speaking at a meeting with activists of the Italian Family Association in Rome, compared abortion due to early fetal malformations with the crimes of the Nazis.

Addressing participants of an anti-abortion conference on Saturday, Pope Francis said that abortion can never be condoned.

The pontiff also urged doctors and priests to help families to carry pregnancies to term.

"Is it legitimate to take out a human life to solve a problem? Is it permissible to contract a hitman to solve a problem? The answer is yours. This is the point, it is not about religion, it is a human thing. It is never lawful!" Francis stressed as quoted by the Crux Catholic Media.

According to the Crux, statistics show that countries where abortion is legal, nine in ten children who show the possibility of having Down Syndrome during are aborted during pregnancy.