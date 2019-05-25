Pope Francis Compares Abortions to 'Hiring a Hitman'

Addressing participants of an anti-abortion conference on Saturday, Pope Francis said that abortion can never be condoned.
The pontiff also urged doctors and priests to help families to carry pregnancies to term.
"Is it legitimate to take out a human life to solve a problem? Is it permissible to contract a hitman to solve a problem? The answer is yours. This is the point, it is not about religion, it is a human thing. It is never lawful!" Francis stressed as quoted by the Crux Catholic Media.
