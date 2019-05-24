Skripal's Niece Got Calls From Uncle, Shared Audio With Russian Investigators

"I gave the records to the Investigative Committee and talked with an investigator… There are only two records. One short record was made on April 4 and the second was made on 9 May. I personally spoke with him only in April", Viktoria Skripal said.
She noted that her uncle called from different UK numbers each time.
"On 9 May, he rang at 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT], I didn’t hear the call… There was a voice mail left on the phone", Viktoria added.
Viktoria also stressed that she was confident that the person who called her was her uncle, Sergei Skripal.
"At first I did not consider it necessary to talk about the calls [with the media]. Well, he called — and that's it, he learned about my health, yes, thank you. That is, he is worried about us. Now I decided to explain everything. Yulia called, everything is fine with her. Sergei Viktorovich [Skripal] called, everything is fine with him. That's all. That is, the topic is closed", Viktoria said.
On 4 March of last year, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping centre in the UK city of Salisbury. London claimed they were poisoned with the A234 military-grade nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal.
Although both Sergei and Yulia Skripal are said to have recovered from the attack, Russian diplomats working in the United Kingdom say that no one has personally seen them since last March, meaning that their fates remain unknown.
