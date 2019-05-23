Knockout Beauty: Undefeated Sexy Polish Boxer Reveals If She'll Pose for PLAYBOY

The current WBO super featherweight champion from Poland doesn't hesitate to share tonnes of smoking hot photos with her army of over 25,000 Instagram followers.

Undefeated boxing stunner Ewa Brodnicka (16-0) is all set to defend her WBO super featherweight title on Saturday when she'll take on Mexican Janeth Perez (24-4-2) at Tymex Boxing Night in Poland.

While there's no doubt that the 34-year-old brunette, who defended her WBO belt last October by defeating Nozipho Bell from South Africa, is a great fighter, some of her fervent fans would like her to take a more risqué gig.

Just a few days ago, Ewa was quizzed about whether she would ever pose for a Playboy photoshoot, and her bold answer was indeed music to her fans' ears.

"That's a question for Playboy. I used to think about it and I would probably even be happy with such a proposal, but now I do not care about it. If there was a proposal, then I would consider it", she said.

It is little wonder that her admirers want to see their favourite boxer pose nude for the glamorous magazine given her phenomenal looks and regular sexy Instagram snaps.