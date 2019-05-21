Low-Enriched Uranium Production Increase by Iran Doesn't Violate JCPOA - Russia

Russia hopes that an escalation around the so-called Iran nuclear deal can be avoided so that Tehran can continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday.

Moscow says that an increase in the production of low-enriched uranium is being carried out under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) control; this doesn't mean that Tehran has violated the nuclear deal.

"The IAEA was warned in advance about the upcoming changes. All the established procedures were followed. Even by increasing production, Iran remains within the framework specified in the JCPOA", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry continued by saying that Moscow hopes that escalation around the Iran nuclear deal can be avoided and that Tehran will continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We hope that further escalation will be avoided. Much depends on our European colleagues and their ability to respond appropriately to Iran's concerns, creating conditions for maintaining trade and economic relations with Iran by interested European companies. We also hope that Iran will refrain from further steps on suspending implementation of its obligations under the JCPOA while common work is ongoing", the statement said.

The statement comes a day after the Tasnim news agency reported, citing spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council had decided that Tehran would increase its production of low enriched uranium fourfold starting from 20 May.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW