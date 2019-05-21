France Confirms Russian President Putin Not Invited to D-Day Ceremony in June

"President Putin was not invited as the international ceremony, which is to take place in Normandy, will be led by the [French] prime minister, [Edouard Philippe]", the Elysee said.
The administration of the French president, however, did not specify whether other Russian officials and representatives had been invited. A number of foreign leaders, including UK Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend this year's ceremony in France.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in May that the Russian President was not planning to attend the upcoming ceremony.
D-Day, or the Normandy landings, was the largest seaborne invasion in history that took place on 6 June, 1944, during World War II and was carried out by the Western Allies. D-Day marked the beginning of the liberation of German-occupied France and the opening of the second front.
