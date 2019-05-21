Caracas Rejects US Claims of Russian Involvement in Venezuelan Affairs - Envoy

"We can expect any comments from the US government. But you must know that some concrete action, fact has to be behind any comment. But our government sees clearly that there is no direct intervention [of Russia]… Cooperation, larger cooperation, broadening of this cooperation in various spheres. That's what exists between Russia and Venezuela. Therefore we firmly reject US accusations that there is any direct Russia's involvement in Venezuelan affairs", the diplomat told reporters.
READ MORE: Venezuela to Suspend Foreign Debit, Credit Card Operations — Reports
The US has blamed several countries, including Russia, for the political crisis in the Latin American country. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his turn, said that Russia "intervened" and "went against the leadership of the country of Venezuela."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in his turn, has stated that the Russian servicemen were helping to carry out maintenance on previously supplied Russian military equipment.
On Paying Debt to Russia
Caracas sees no problem with repaying yet another installment of its debt to Russia amid blocking of Venezuelan funds in international banks, the country's Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said Tuesday.
"We don't see problem with it [paying Russia back]… We have a plan on how to respect our obligations toward Russia," the diplomat said at a briefing, when asked about the debt.
At the moment, Venezuela is paying only the interest. The total debt amount equals $3 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)