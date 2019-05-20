Kremlin Says Russia Denies Any Prior, Future Involvement in Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia neither has been nor will ever be involved in cybercrimes, whereas the involvement of the United States has been officially confirmed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement on Monday.

"The involvement of Washington in cyberattacks in this case is confirmed. We, on the contrary, said, say and will continue to say that the Russian state is not involved and has never been involved in cybercrimes", Peskov told reporters, adding that he possessed no additional information on the attack.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that his administration authorized a cyberattack on Russia during the US midterm elections last year.

A number of Western states have repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in their political processes by means of cyberattacks, in particular, during the 2016 presidential election in the United States and the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. Moscow has been consistent in denying these allegations.