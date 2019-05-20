Register
20 May 2019
    Julian Assange

    Julian Assange's Belongings to Be Handed to US Prosecutors - WikiLeaks

    Material from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s time in asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London is said to include legal papers, memory cards, other data storage devices and two manuscripts

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s belongings, including legal papers, medical records and electronic equipment, left over from his time spent living with asylum status at the Ecuadorian embassy in London are to be handed over to US prosecutors Monday, states WikiLeaks.

    WikiLeaks said UN officials and Assange’s lawyers were stopped from being present to witness the “ illegal seizure of property”, which has been requested by the US authorities.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019
    As Soon As Assange Gets to US, You Won't Ever Hear From Him Again - Journo
    The material is said to include two of Assange’s manuscripts.

    Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, said: “On Monday, Ecuador will perform a puppet show at the embassy of Ecuador in London for their masters in Washington, just in time to expand their extradition case before the UK deadline on 14 June. The Trump administration is inducing its allies to behave like it’s the wild west.”
    Baltasar Garzón, the international legal coordinator for the defence of Assange and WikiLeaks, said:

    “It is extremely worrying that Ecuador has proceeded with the search and seizure of property, documents, information and other material belonging to the defence of Julian Assange, which Ecuador arbitrarily confiscated, so that these can be handed over to the agent of political persecution against him, the United States.”

    “It is an unprecedented attack on the rights of the defence, freedom of expression and access to information exposing massive human rights abuses and corruption. We call on international protection institutions to intervene to put a stop to this persecution.”

    Assange's Ecuadorian lawyer Carlos Poveda told Sputnik the defence team for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will appeal a decision by Quito to hand over Assange's documents to Washington.

    A police van parked outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019
    Situation Outside Ecuador's Embassy in London as Police Set to Seize Assange's Property (VIDEO)
    According to Poveda, this decision was taken on 1 May by a court in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito.The lawyer recalled that Assange remains an Ecuadorian citizen, and since no investigation is being conducted against him in this country, the material evidence related to him cannot be transferred to a third country.

    On Sunday, the newspaper El Pais reported that Ecuador would hand over to Washington Assange's mobile phones, computers, memory cards, and other data storage devices after searching the room where he used to reside.

    The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in the UK capital on 11 April on the heels of Ecuador revoking his asylum status.

    READ MORE: Swedish Prosecutors File Request for Assange's Detention Over Rape Inquiry

    The whistleblower was subsequently sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault investigation that has since been dropped.

    The US, seeking Assange's extradition on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, has to provide London with all the necessary documents on the issue by the 12 June deadline.

    Assange's lawyers and supporters fear that he could be charged under the Espionage Act in the United States and face the death penalty.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case
