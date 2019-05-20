Julian Assange's Belongings to Be Handed to US Prosecutors - WikiLeaks

Material from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s time in asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London is said to include legal papers, memory cards, other data storage devices and two manuscripts

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s belongings, including legal papers, medical records and electronic equipment, left over from his time spent living with asylum status at the Ecuadorian embassy in London are to be handed over to US prosecutors Monday, states WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks said UN officials and Assange’s lawyers were stopped from being present to witness the “ illegal seizure of property”, which has been requested by the US authorities.

The material is said to include two of Assange’s manuscripts.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, said: “On Monday, Ecuador will perform a puppet show at the embassy of Ecuador in London for their masters in Washington, just in time to expand their extradition case before the UK deadline on 14 June. The Trump administration is inducing its allies to behave like it’s the wild west.”

Baltasar Garzón, the international legal coordinator for the defence of Assange and WikiLeaks, said:

“It is extremely worrying that Ecuador has proceeded with the search and seizure of property, documents, information and other material belonging to the defence of Julian Assange, which Ecuador arbitrarily confiscated, so that these can be handed over to the agent of political persecution against him, the United States.”

“It is an unprecedented attack on the rights of the defence, freedom of expression and access to information exposing massive human rights abuses and corruption. We call on international protection institutions to intervene to put a stop to this persecution.”

Assange's Ecuadorian lawyer Carlos Poveda told Sputnik the defence team for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will appeal a decision by Quito to hand over Assange's documents to Washington.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Brown Situation Outside Ecuador's Embassy in London as Police Set to Seize Assange's Property (VIDEO)

According to Poveda, this decision was taken on 1 May by a court in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito.The lawyer recalled that Assange remains an Ecuadorian citizen, and since no investigation is being conducted against him in this country, the material evidence related to him cannot be transferred to a third country.

On Sunday, the newspaper El Pais reported that Ecuador would hand over to Washington Assange's mobile phones, computers, memory cards, and other data storage devices after searching the room where he used to reside.

The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in the UK capital on 11 April on the heels of Ecuador revoking his asylum status.

READ MORE: Swedish Prosecutors File Request for Assange's Detention Over Rape Inquiry

The whistleblower was subsequently sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault investigation that has since been dropped.

The US, seeking Assange's extradition on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, has to provide London with all the necessary documents on the issue by the 12 June deadline.

Assange's lawyers and supporters fear that he could be charged under the Espionage Act in the United States and face the death penalty.