Seven French Navy Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing Amid Drill in Indonesia

Bad weather has forced seven French Navy fighter planes that participated in military drills to make emergency landings in Indonesia on Sunday, according to AP.

The crews of seven Dassault Rafale combat jets made a safe landing at the Sultan Iskandar Muda air force base in Indonesia's Aceh Province, the AP news agency reported citing air force base commander Col. Hendro Arief.

Col. Hendro Arief explained that the planes were taking part in military exercises not within Indonesian territory. Suddenly, poor weather conditions forced the jets to land as they were en route back to their carrier located approximately 100 nautical miles west of Sumatra Island.

Following the landing, the jets have been thouroughly inspected by Indonesia's air force, the colonel added.