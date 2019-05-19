France's Le Pen: Europe Has No Reason to Be Hostile Toward Russia

"We [Europeans] have no reason to be in a state of hostility with Russia. We hope that there will be a normalisation [in relations between] European countries and Russia, because this is clearly in the interest of European countries, and in Russia's interests [as well], I think," Le Pen said.
Marine Le Pen has repeatedly called for maintaining peaceful relations with Russia and criticised EU sanctions agains Russia. Particularly, in March 2018, Le Pen stated that judging by her experience of working in the European Parliament, she believes that the European Union was "waging a cold war against Russia."
READ MORE: Marine Le Pen Calls for 'Peaceful Revolution' to Return Power to People
The rally in Milan brought together right-wing parties from across Europe, including the Alternative for Germany party, the Bulgarian Will party, the Dutch Party for Freedom, and the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, among many others.
From 23-26 May, the European Union will hold parliamentary elections. The new composition of the European Commission and its head will be determined based on the results of the vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)