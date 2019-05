Venezuela’s Ambassador to the UK Rocio Maneiro is holding a press conference in London. The ambassador is expected to address issues such as the blockade her country is suffering and its political and economic consequences.

Tensions in Venezuela have been running high since Guaido in January proclaimed himself interim president, gaining swift recognition from the United States and its allies.

Russia, China and a number other countries supported Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country.

