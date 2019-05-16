Telegram Users Report App Being Down in North and Latin America

Telegram was designed as a mobile messaging app for smart phones and tablets operating on all the major platform like iOS, Android and several others.

Several Internet users have reported that the Russian-designed cross platform messaging app is down in large swathes of the US, primarily the country's East Coast, as well as in the states of Nevada, Texas etc., according to the portal Downdetector.com and the comments below the map. Other "outage" locations marked with reddish spots include Brazil, the south of Mexico, Peru and the west of Venezuela.

Telegram allows users to send and recieve messages, photos, secure conversations and other information, and is considered an alternative to text messages or SMS.

Earlier on Thursday, Pavel Durov called out the famed Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp over its security policies, insisting the service users are in constant danger of being spied on.