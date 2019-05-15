Register
17:22 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Airbus-319, Airbus-320 and Boeing-767 at Sheremetyevo airport

    Boeing Calls For Limits to US Tariffs Over EU Subsidies

    © Sputnik / Marina Lisceva
    World
    Get short URL
    4213

    The US and the EU have been engaged in a nearly 15-year trans-Atlantic aircraft subsidy spat at the World Trade Organisation over subsidies for Boeing and its European rival, Airbus.

    Top officials from Boeing and a US aerospace industry trade group have pushed for limits to any tariffs imposed on the European Union over illicit aircraft subsidies.    

    In an address to the US government made in a prepared testimony at a hearing held by the US Trade Representative's Office, the officials called for curtailing tariffs in a bid to avoid harming American manufacturers.    

    READ MORE: Airbus Subsidies: No Doubt US to Retaliate if EU Not Complies With WTO — Scholar

    During the testimony, Boeing representatives said that tariffs should be limited to aircraft wings, tails, and fuselages from France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. A Boeing executive said that the introduction of levies on other categories could hurt the broader US aerospace supply chain.

    Air Italy B737 MAX
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Simone Previdi / EI-GFy Air Italy B737 MAX 8 LIMC
    Boeing Troubles Push Air Italy to Buy EU-Made Airbus A330s
    Nevertheless, the executive added that the company otherwise supported tariffs against Airbus imports to force it to comply with the WTO findings.    

    In 2018, the World Trade Organisation concluded that the EU had been providing illegal subsidies to aerospace firm Airbus that damaged US rival Boeing. 

    Most recently, the US and EU have threatened to slap billions of dollars of tariffs on planes, tractors, and food amid the subsidies spat. The bitter rivalry has been going on between Boeing and Airbus since 2004.

    Related:

    Boeing Received No New Orders for Aircraft in April - Reports
    Boeing Crash Payouts Could Be Linked To Victims' Last Minutes - Reports
    Airbus Row: How 'Tariff Man' Trump and EU May Kick Off New Trade War
    Tags:
    tariffs, Airbus, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse