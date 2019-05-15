Boeing Calls For Limits to US Tariffs Over EU Subsidies

The US and the EU have been engaged in a nearly 15-year trans-Atlantic aircraft subsidy spat at the World Trade Organisation over subsidies for Boeing and its European rival, Airbus.

Top officials from Boeing and a US aerospace industry trade group have pushed for limits to any tariffs imposed on the European Union over illicit aircraft subsidies.

In an address to the US government made in a prepared testimony at a hearing held by the US Trade Representative's Office, the officials called for curtailing tariffs in a bid to avoid harming American manufacturers.

READ MORE: Airbus Subsidies: No Doubt US to Retaliate if EU Not Complies With WTO — Scholar

During the testimony, Boeing representatives said that tariffs should be limited to aircraft wings, tails, and fuselages from France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. A Boeing executive said that the introduction of levies on other categories could hurt the broader US aerospace supply chain.

Nevertheless, the executive added that the company otherwise supported tariffs against Airbus imports to force it to comply with the WTO findings.

In 2018, the World Trade Organisation concluded that the EU had been providing illegal subsidies to aerospace firm Airbus that damaged US rival Boeing.

Most recently, the US and EU have threatened to slap billions of dollars of tariffs on planes, tractors, and food amid the subsidies spat. The bitter rivalry has been going on between Boeing and Airbus since 2004.