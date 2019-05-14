Register
15:21 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Felicity Huffman

    Top-5 Celebrity Legal Scandals as Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Scam

    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    World
    Get short URL
    180

    The past several months have been rife with legal controversies involving big-name actors, singers and athletes: from college admissions scams and allegedly staged attacks, to accusations of sexual abuse and working as sex cult recruiters.

    “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to a college admissions bribery scheme, having admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s college entrance exam scores on Monday.

    READ MORE: US Judge Says Huffman Could Be Released on $250,000 Bail in College Bribery Case

    Prosecutors said that the 56-year-old actress paid the whopping sum to a fake charity operated by admissions consultant William Singer, who had a proctor correct Huffman’s daughter’s answers.

    Huffman, who is one of dozens of parents, including celebrities and business executives, facing charges in the nation’s largest-ever college admissions scam, now faces four months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

    The “Desperate Housewife’s” guilty plea has set off a major landslide on social media, as Twitter literally exploded with all sorts of reactions:

    In light of Huffman’s admission, here’s a selection of arguably the biggest celebrity legal scandals that have shaken the whole world over the past few months:

    R. Kelly

    The grammy-winning R&B star has been all over the news since the release of the explosive docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly”, which sparked renewed interest in allegations of sexual misconduct by him. For decades he’s been haunted by sexual abuse against underage girls and women that were fuelled by reports of his later annulled marriage to his 15-year-old protégé Aaliyah in 1994 while he was 27 years old.

    In this file photo taken on June 29, 2013, R. Kelly performs onstage during R. Kelly, New Edition and The Jacksons at the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. R&B star R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, at least some involving minors, a Cook County court official said Friday, February 22, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Earl Gibson III
    SNL Lands in Hot Water After Equating Catholic Church With R Kelly
    The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has always denied the allegations, but after the documentary premiered to big ratings, calls for him to be investigated were renewed.

    In February, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and now faces up to 70 years in jail on charges of sexual abuse of four women, including three minors ranging in age from 13 to 16.

    Kelly pleaded not guilty, denying claims that he had beaten, starved, and held women against their will.

    Jussie Smollett

    In late January, the “Empire” actor made it into breaking news after reports emerged that he had been hospitalised after being attacked by two unidentified people in Chicago, Illinois.

    Jussie Smollett attends Carpool Karaoke: The Series launch event at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    ‘Empire’ Star Says Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Fired Over Staged Hate Crime Hoax
    Jussie Smollett, who is openly gay, told police that the two assailants were wearing ski masks and yelled “Aren’t you that f****t ‘Empire’ n*****?” before beating him, placing a rope around his neck and pouring an unknown substance on him. He also said that the perpetrators yelled “This is MAGA country!” before fleeing the scene.

    Initially, law enforcement treated the incident as a potential hate crime, but the trajectory of the investigation shifted after they arrested two men in connection with the attack, later identified as Nigerian brothers Olabinjo and Abimola Osundario.

    The brothers were released without being charged, and a couple of days later Smollett was officially treated as a suspect in the probe following multiple media reports suggesting that Chicago police believed Jussie had staged the assault, having allegedly paid the duo $3,500 to attack him.

    Even though Jussie has denied any wrongdoing, he turned himself in to police, and shortly after was indicted by a Chicago grand jury on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing what law enforcement said was a false police report.

    READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Won’t Appear on Fox’s Empire Amid Legal Controversy

    In two weeks, as support for Jussie became — to put it mildly — less vocal, with many speculating that the attack was a hoax, prosecutors mysteriously dropped all charges against Smollett without providing further clarification.

    21 Savage

    The arrest of Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage, who holds British citizenship, in February by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly staying in the States illegally after his 2005 visa expired sent shockwaves across the world.

    In this file photo taken on February 7, 2015 US rapper Chris Brown attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AFP 2019 / Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Chris Brown Snaps at Rapper Offset for Calling Him 'Lame' Over 21 Savage Meme
    While for many, his British roots became a revelation (and an inexhaustible source of memes), his lawyers confirmed that their client, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in the UK, but legally entered the US when he was seven years old.

    At the time, fans speculated that he was targeted by ICE due to the song "A Lot", which included lyrics condemning the behaviour of immigration officers for their detention of children at the US-Mexico border; 21’s legal team, however, could not confirm those rumours.

    The rapper, who was released on bond several days later, still faces deportation and potentially a ban of at least 10 years against returning to the US, where his entire family, including three US citizen kids, lives.

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the epicentre of a legal scandal in September 2018 after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit against the Portuguese forward, having accused him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. 

    READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's Attorney Says Docs on Rape Claims Were Forged by Hackers

    The woman alleged that she met Ronaldo at a night club and they moved to his luxurious suite, where the footballer came on to her despite her protests and screams to stop.

    Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct.6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Reportedly Probing Three More Claims
    The lawsuit claims that Mayorga was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 after reaching an out-of-court settlement for $375,000.

    Las Vegas authorities investigated her complaint in 2009, but ultimately backed off after the alleged victim failed to provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description.  In September 2018, police reopened a criminal investigation into the case, following up on fresh information.

    The footballer has consistently denied the rape allegations as “fake news”, and said that despite his willingness to clear his name, he would not “feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense”.

    Allison Mack

    And last but not least: Allison Mack, the former star of the hit series “Smallville”, was arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of being the second-in-command of NXIVM, a sex cult that preyed on vulnerable young women, trying to lure them into serving as “slaves” for male “masters”.

    Last month, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering (including extortion and forced labour) as well as racketeering conspiracy and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

    READ MORE: 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Tried to Recruit Emma Watson For Sex Cult

    The Smallville alum, who is now under house arrest, is reportedly planning to testify against alleged NXIVM leader Keith Rainere, who was recently accused of possessing child pornography and having a relationship with a minor.

    Tags:
    arrest, attack, hoax, probe, investigation, visa, ICE, singer, underage sex, sex cult, rape, allegations, sexual abuse, lawsuit, legal, scandal, athlete, actor, rapper, 21 Savage, Jussie Smollett, R Kelly, Cristiano Ronaldo, Felicity Huffman, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse