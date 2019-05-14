WATCH US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrive in Sochi, Russia for Official Visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Sochi International Airport in order to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

Just hours before his arrival in Russia, Pompeo tweeted that talks would cover a range of important issues, also stressing the need to find a "way forward" despite the differences between Moscow and Washington.

This is Pompeo's first official visit to Russia. He previously served as the Director of the CIA. Pompeo and Lavrov are expected to discuss various issues, including Venezuela, Iran, Syria, and Ukraine, as well as arms control.

