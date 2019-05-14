Register
10:32 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A handout picture made available by the Iranian presidential office shows, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) listening to head of Iran's nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi (R) during the nuclear technology day in Tehran on April 9, 2019

    US to Blame for Iran's Accumulation of Excess Enriched Uranium - Moscow

    © AFP 2019 / HO / Iranian Presidency
    World
    Get short URL
    3152

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran is unable to export enriched uranium and heavy water exactly because of US sanctions that encumber implementation of certain provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said.

    "As cynical as this sounds, Tehran is doing exactly what Washington was urging it to do through its recent 'nuclear' sanctions. The United States has made enriched uranium and heavy water export impossible. Iran will, therefore, stock it, and only Washington is to blame", Ermakov said.

    READ MORE: US Officials Claim Iran or Iranian Proxies Damaged Ships in UAE Waters — Report

    In the meantime, Iran's nuclear activities are currently in full compliance with the JCPOA, the official added.

    "Iran has never violated the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] and it has agreed to make unprecedented steps toward ensuring the transparency of its nuclear programme within the so-called nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Washington's actions aimed at undermining major international agreements that promote the strengthening of regional and global security are a real threat to the nuclear nonproliferation regime", Ermakov explained.

    The official noted with regret that the global community did not properly rebuff "US destructive policies".

    "Russia and China prepared last year a working document in JCPOA support. However, Europeans and other US allies were afraid to join our initiative. We all see the regrettable results of such an attitude", Ermakov concluded.

    National security adviser John Bolton listens President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Zarif Exposes Bolton's Plan on Iran Devised Before Trump Appointed Him
    The United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed all Iran sanctions, previously lifted under the agreement, a year ago. In response, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on 8 May that Tehran would partially discontinue its commitments under the deal, giving Europe 60 days to ensure that Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he expected to have a frank conversation about Iran with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo during their upcoming meeting. Lavrov also said that he hoped to hear an explanation of how Washington planned to solve the crisis around the JCPOA.

    Lavrov and Pompeo will hold talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi later in the day. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin will then receive them in his residency in the city.

    Related:

    Pompeo to Meet Russia's Putin, Lavrov in Sochi to Discuss Venezuela, Iran
    Pentagon Plans to Send 120,000 Troops to Middle East to Counteract Iran – Report
    US Officials Claim Iran or Iranian Proxies Damaged Ships in UAE Waters - Report
    Europe Believes Iran Nuclear Deal Necessary, Favours Deal Implementation - Maas
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, Sergei Lavrov, Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Ermakov, United States, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse