Register
09:00 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for the press as they meet on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Rovaniemi, Finland May 6, 2019

    Pompeo to Meet Russia's Putin, Lavrov in Sochi to Discuss Venezuela, Iran

    © REUTERS / Mandel Ngan/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    204

    SOCHI (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Tuesday. The situation in and around Venezuela, Ukraine, Syria, North Korea, Iran, as well as arms control is expected to be high on the agenda.

    The Russian and US top diplomats will hold talks on Tuesday afternoon and then be received by the Russian president, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    Pompeo was initially scheduled to begin his trip to Russia with a visit to Moscow on 13 May, but in the early hours of Monday, the US State Department announced a change in Pompeo's plans.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at a news conference in the press briefing room at the State Department in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Pompeo Cancels Moscow Trip to Hold Iran Talks in Brussels, Will Meet Putin in Sochi on Tuesday
    Instead of Moscow, he travelled to Brussels to discuss "recent threatening actions and statements" by Iran, who announced last week that they would be suspending some of their obligations under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the US withdrawal last year.

    The announcement of Pompeo's visit to Russia, organised at the US initiative, came as a surprise, given that he had met with Lavrov as recently as last week, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial session in Finland. According to Lavrov, the agenda of the consultations was rich, the main topic was the situation in Venezuela. In addition, the sides also discussed Syria, Ukraine and bilateral issues.

    READ MORE: Russian FM Lavrov OPENS UP on Prospects for US-Russia Deal on Venezuela

    Before ministerial meetings in Finland and Sochi, the Russian and US leaders had an hour-long phone call on 3 May, during which they also discussed Venezuela and Ukraine, as well as arms control.

    Global Issues

    Both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the State Department announced that their top diplomats would address a wide range of pressing international issues.

    This, in particular, includes crisis-hit Venezuela, where the United States supports opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, while Russia along with China recognises Nicolas Maduro as a legitimate president.

    A Russian RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system rolls down the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    China Not Interested in Joining Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Talks - FM
    The tensions in the Latin American country further flared up in late April, when Guaido made a fresh attempt to depose Maduro, staging a demonstration in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas. However, the attempt has "failed completely", as the Venezuelan government has put it.

    Lavrov and Pompeo will also address the situation in Iran amid the heightened tensions around the JCPOA, which Russia is a party to, and continuing sanctions pressure from the United States.

    Furthermore, the two sides will address the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the light of the failure of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, the Russia-North Korea summit in Vladivostok last month, as well as short-range missile tests by Pyongyang on 4 and 9 May.

    READ MORE: Mattis Declined to Follow Trump's Orders Regarding North Korea, Iran — Reports

    The agenda of the Tuesday talks will also include Syria, which has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. A senior State Department official noted in a conference call on Friday that the United States and Russia, which have their troops in Syria, had a "very productive deconfliction channel", noting that Washington would continue to use this type of communication.

    Last but not the least, the diplomats will discuss the situation in Ukraine in the wake of the last month's presidential election in the Eastern European country, which resulted in the landslide victory of Volodymyr Zelenskiy over incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Pentagon Presents Plan to Send 120,000 Troops to Middle East in Case of Iran's Decision to Attack US Forces - Report
    The top diplomats might also touch upon the criminal proceedings against Russian and US citizens in each other's countries. A senior State Department official told reporters on Friday that he did not rule out that Pompeo could address the case of US citizen Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage.

    Meanwhile, Alexander Brod, a senior member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, told Sputnik that relatives of Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, who is awaiting sentence in the United States for kidnapping her own children, urged Lavrov and Pompeo to raise the woman's case during their upcoming meeting in Sochi.

    Arms Control at Stake

    According to a senior State Department official, Pompeo will discuss possible new arms control agreements with the Russian leadership during his trip to Sochi.

    "The issue high on the agenda for the discussions will be arms control… President Trump has made clear that he wants arms control agreements that reflect modern reality", the official told reporters on Friday.

    A projectile is launched by a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operated by the US Marines during a live fire exercise as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas town, Tarlac province, north of Manila. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / TED ALJIBE
    US Signed Over $1 Billion in Missile Contracts Since INF Treaty Withdrawal
    Moscow and Washington have been at odds over arms control issues since Trump announced in February that the United States would be withdrawing from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which stipulated the destruction of all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles).

    Another bilateral agreement in question is the New START. The accord came into force in 2011 and covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads.

    READ MORE: Destroyer USS Gravely Equipped With Tomahawk Missiles Enters Gulf of Finland

    Lavrov said the New START would be one of the central topics of talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    "I believe this [the fate of New START] will be one of the central topics of our talks", Lavrov told a press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

    The Russian minister noted that the fulfilment of commitments on controversial issues must be resolved.

    Mapping Out Russia-US Summit

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday that a possible meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka in late June might be discussed during Pompeo’s visit to Sochi.

    "I do not rule out that it could become a topic for discussion", Ryabkov said.

    The deputy minister noted, however, that even though the G20 summit in Japan was hypothetically a good opportunity for a meeting between the two heads of state, the US had earlier cancelled previously reached agreements and changed its plans.

    A destroyer of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fires a missile during a training exercise.
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    INF Collapse, Rise of China Diminish New START Treaty Extension Chances - Profs
    On Monday, Trump said that he will meet with Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Japan. Later, the Kremlin said that no preparations for a bilateral summit were underway and ruled out a trilateral US-Russia-China meeting due to statements coming from the China.

    The G20 summit in Osaka is scheduled to take place on 28-29 June.

    Related:

    US DoJ Considering Request on Transferring Yaroshenko to Russia – Ambassador
    China Not Interested in Joining Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Talks - FM
    Russia to Conduct Observation Flights Over US Territory Next Week - Report
    Blogger Reportedly Spots Russian S-300 SAM System at US Test Range (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    INF Treaty, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Sergei Ryabkov, Sergei Lavrov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Syria, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse