Russian FM: Iran Had the Right to Partially Suspend Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced last week that Tehran would scale back on some of its commitments and start increasing uranium enrichment levels after a 60-day period if the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal don't help the country "reach its benefits in the field of oil and banking" amid US sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Iran had the right to partially suspend its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 nuclear deal.

Following a press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Russia's top diplomat noted that Beijing and Moscow are convinced that it is essential to maintain the agreement, and have agreed that Washington's unilateral sanctions against Iran are illegitimate and are aimed, in particular, at halting oil exports from the country.

"We also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but expects the same from our European colleagues, who also have to implement their part of the agreements", Lavrov stressedю

The foreign minister then expressed hope to have a "candid" conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the matter.

The remarks by Lavrov come a few days after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that he had informed the five remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — France, Russa, China, the UK, and Germany — that it will suspend some of its commitments and start increasing uranium enrichment levels afte a 60-day period.

In a letter, handed over to the ambassadors of the five countries, Rouhani wrote that his country has exercised patience since Washington's decision to unilaterally pull out from the agreement last May, and has given the remaining signatories significant time at their own request to make up for the US withdrawal.

“If the five countries join negotiations and help Iran to reach its benefits in the field of oil and banking, we will go back to square one. The Iranian people and the world should know that today is not the end of the JCPOA. These are actions in line with the JCPOA”, Rouhani said in a televised speech, as cited by Reuters.

The announcement was made on 8 May — exactly one year after the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, which envisaged lifting anti-Tehran sanctions in exchange for Iran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.

Washington has reinstated all sanctions and imposed new ones, with a stated goal of bringing down Iran's oil exports to zero. At the time, the US provided eight economies — China, India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, Greece, and Taiwan — with sanction waiver, having allowed them to continue buying Iranian crude without facing penalties for six more months, as they agreed to cut their oil purchases.

Nonetheless, last month US President Donald Trump decided not to reissue waivers once they expire in May.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW