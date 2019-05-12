Ecuador to Provide US With Assange's Documents, His Personal Devices - Reports

Ecuador will also provide Washington with Assange's mobile phones, computers, memory cards and other data storage devices following a search in the room where he used to reside, Spanish media reported on Sunday, citing an official notice for Assange's lawyer.
The search is expected to take place on 20 May.
READ MORE: SEP Party to Hold Public Meeting in London in Support for Assange, Manning
It was the Office of Attorney General of Ecuador that briefed Assange's Ecuadorian lawyer Carlos Poveda on the decision to pass to the US Assange's belongings.
The United States has to provide London with all necessary documents for Assange's extradition until 12 June.
Assange's lawyers and supporters fear that he could be charged under the Espionage Act in the United States and face death penalty.
All comments
Show new comments (0)