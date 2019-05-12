Register
16:11 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    crew member checking a map during a search flight some 200 km over the southern Vietnamese waters off Vietnam's island Phu Quoc on March 11, 2014 as part of continued efforts aimed at finding traces of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370

    SERIOUS FLAW Reportedly Exposed in Radar, Satellite Data Use During MH370 Search

    © AFP 2019 / Hoang Dinh Nam
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision to combine satellite and radar data in order to deduce the missing plane’s flight path might’ve been a bad idea, as the investigators apparently chose the wrong starting point for their calculations, an expert claims.

    Investigators looking into the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines’ Boeing 777 airliner which vanished in 2014 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members aboard might’ve made a serious error while trying to use incompatible satellite and radar data to try and find the missing plane, the Daily Express reports, citing an anonymous air safety expert from Brussels.

    An unidentified woman wearing a mask depicting the flight of the missing Malaysia Airline, MH370, poses in front of the wall of hope at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Monday, March 17, 2014
    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    MH370: How a Cargo of Fruit and Batteries Could Have Downed the Doomed Plane
    As the newspaper explains, investigators attempted using the so called communication “handshakes” exchanged between Flight MH370 and a satellite owned by British company Inmarsat to track the plane after radars lost track of it, using an arc comprised of seven such “handshakes” to “trace a predicted flight path”.

    However, the investigators apparently used “the last radar point instead of the first satellite data point” in order to fit both the satellite and the radar data, which was a mistake, the expert argued, claiming that the Australian Transport Safety Bureau previously admitted that radar and satellite evidence “could not be used in conjunction”.

    "The June report avoided discussion of possible manoeuvres between the 6.22 pm UTC last radar point and the 7.41 pm UTC arc point, except for range estimates, due to the large number of possible scenarios", the expert explained. "The analysis instead used starting locations on the 7.41 pm arc, which were able to be reached from the last radar fix using reasonable flight speeds".

    The expert argued that “this is a smoking gun” which “admits the first 6.26 pm handshake arc and the 6.22 pm last radar point are incompatible”.

    "This can only be if the arc theory is flawed or if the last radar point is wrong," they remarked. "As the whole search was based on the use of the satellite arc, it is inconceivable that the arc theory is flawed. Therefore one must conclude that the last radar point is incorrect."

    READ MORE: Hacker Claims MH370 Could Be Compromised by Computer ‘Nerd’

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished above the South China Sea while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in March 2014, after making a leftward detour and flying toward the Indian Ocean; large-scale search operations launched after the plane’s disappearance have yielded no results.

    Related:

    Technical Issue That Could Have Led to MH370 Crash REVEALED
    Researchers Say Investigators Ignored Major Factor in Search for MH370's Debris
    Flight MH370's Demise Caused by Ax-Wielding Suicidal Captain, Ex-Pilot Claims
    Tags:
    data, airliner, disappearance, error, radar, satellite, search, MH370, Malaysia Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse