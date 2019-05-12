Register
11:35 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo taken from Sarah Idan's Instagram account

    Miss Iraq Calls Out Roger Waters Over Anti-Israel Crusade Ahead of Eurovision

    © Photo: Intagram / sarahidan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision to hold the 2019 Eurovision in Tel Aviv has drawn a mixed public reaction, with some people sharing his pro-Palestinian sentiments, claiming that the contest should not take place in a land where oppression and discrimination are allegedly being perpetuated.

    Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan has spoken out against Roger Waters, the rock music icon who has called for a boycott of this year's edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

    "An artist has the power to inspire. Make sure you use your power for good and to bring people together," the beauty queen, who claimed the title in 2017, wrote in a reply tweet to a post mocking Roger Waters' latest rant against Eurovision.

    The Pink Floyd founding father this week doubled down on his call to boycott the 2019 Eurovision, which is scheduled to kick off in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

    Waters recounted that BDS (boycott, divestiture and sanctions) founder Omar Barghouti had told him about a petition which demanded that the song contest "pull out of the finals in Tel Aviv" and was signed by thousands of Swiss people.

    "136,000 of our Swiss brothers and sisters have signed and delivered a petition demanding that Eurovision pull out of the finals in Tel Aviv. I cannot tell you how much that has lightened my morning," he said.

    Waters is a vocal supporter of the BDS movement, a global campaign that accuses Israel of oppressing Palestinians and seeks to coerce the Jewish state into changing its approach towards Palestinians.

    Israeli officials and a number of Western politicians, including Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, allege that the movement is anti-Semitic.

    In line with BDS cultural boycott policy, Waters has refused to perform in Israel and even asked a Pink Floyd tribute band to cancel their scheduled Israeli gig.

    Last month, Roger Waters urged Madonna and other artists who are set to perform at 2019 Eurovision to scratch their plans, saying that "to perform in Israel is a lucrative gig but to do so serves to normalise the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters… all that bad stuff".

    READ MORE: Roger Waters Claims Madonna's Eurovision Gig in Israel to "Normalise Apartheid"

    After Tel Aviv was announced in 2018 as the next city to host the contest, plenty of artists have asked for the event to be relocated.

    In September 2018, The Guardian printed a letter signed by some 140 artists (among them famous singers and musicians), who called for a boycott of the Eurovision if it is held in Israel.

    Meanwhile, Jon Ola Sand, the EBU's Executive Supervisor of Eurovision, defended the choice of the city, saying that the contest should not be politicised. "Jerusalem hosted the event twice before [in 1979 and 1999] and in Tel Aviv, which has proven itself in hosting diverse cultural events, it will be much easier to deal with the issue of Shabbat", he said.

    Related:

    Roger Waters Scolds Richard Branson-Backed Live Aid-Style Concert for Venezuela
    Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments
    'Stop Trump Coup': Roger Waters Slams US Actions in Venezuela as 'Insanity'
    A-Listers Roger Waters, Vivienne Westwood Call to Boycott Eurovision in Israel
    Tags:
    Palestinians, boycott, Eurovision, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Pink Floyd, Sarah Idan, Roger Waters, Tel Aviv, Iraq, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse