Five in Hospital After Plane Collides With Truck in Toronto Airport (PHOTO)

The aircraft initially was en route to Sudbury from Toronto, however, bad weather forced the plane to turn back to Pearson, according to CBC News.

An Air Canada Jazz aircraft and a fuel tanker truck collided on Friday at Toronto's Pearson International airport — the incident left five people hospitalised, local media reported.

READ MORE: Air Canada Plane Crash Lands on Runway in Halifax, Dozens Sent to Hospital

At the time of the incident, Flight 8615, carrying 50 passengers, was taxiing to a gate in the airport at approximately 1:45 a.m.

— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) 10 мая 2019 г.

​Following the collision, investigators have been sent to conduct an investigation, according to the Transportation Safety Board.