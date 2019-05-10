Five in Hospital After Plane Collides With Truck in Toronto Airport (PHOTO)

An Air Canada Jazz aircraft and a fuel tanker truck collided on Friday at Toronto's Pearson International airport — the incident left five people hospitalised, local media reported.
At the time of the incident, Flight 8615, carrying 50 passengers, was taxiing to a gate in the airport at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Following the collision, investigators have been sent to conduct an investigation, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
