At Least 70 Migrants Drown, Dozens Missing Off Tunisia as Boat Sinks - Reports

On 1 May, the Libyan Navy said that its Coast Guard has rescued 96 migrants who were trying to reach Europe illegally.

At least 70 migrants drowned on Friday after their boat capsized and sank in Tunisian waters; in the aftermath of the incident, 16 were rescued by fishermen, according to Tunis Afrique Presse agency.

© REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini Ship Carrying Undocumented Migrants Sinks Off Algeria’s Coast – Reports

Shortly after the reports emerged, the local authorities stated that dozens of migrants were missing.

This comes after last week, the Libyan Coast Guard stated that it has saved over 90 migrants who were attempting to reach Europe illegally.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.