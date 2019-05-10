At Least 70 Migrants Drown, Dozens Missing Off Tunisia as Boat Sinks - Reports

At least 70 migrants drowned on Friday after their boat capsized and sank in Tunisian waters; in the aftermath of the incident, 16 were rescued by fishermen, according to Tunis Afrique Presse agency.
This comes after last week, the Libyan Coast Guard stated that it has saved over 90 migrants who were attempting to reach Europe illegally.
The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
