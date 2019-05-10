Pompeo to Meet Putin in Sochi on 14 May

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Russia on 12-14 May, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Sochi, Russia on May 14 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin to discuss the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges," the statement said.

Pompeo will leave Washington on May 12 and arrive in Moscow the following day, the State Department added.

"On May 13, he will arrive in Russia to meet with his team at US Embassy Moscow," it said.

Pompeo is also scheduled to meet with US business leaders and exchange alumni. He also will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the statement said.