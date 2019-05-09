Iran: US Sanctions on Iranian Metals 'Against International Norms' - Reports

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on Iran, relating to iron, steel, aluminium, and copper.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that US sanctions on Iranian metals are against international norms.

"This US measure is against the international commitments of this regime… It is against international norms… The United States will be responsible for the caused losses," Abbas Mousavi said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iran, relating to iron, steel, aluminium, and copper. The US president stressed that the US was putting "other nations on notice" not to import Iranian metals.

Prior to that, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a letter to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatory states, notifying them that Tehran would give the parties of the accord 60 days to return to the negotiating table and ensure that Iran's interests are protected under the agreement. Otherwise, he said, Tehran will resume uranium enrichment prohibited under the agreement.

