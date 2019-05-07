Register
16:21 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, right to left, pose for a photo before a meeting in Ankara

    Iran: Creation of Trade Tool With Turkey, Russia to Bypass US Sanctions Possible

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    2201

    EU countries previously introduced the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) in order to bypass US sanctions against Tehran and protect the European companies against the secondary sanctions.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told Sputnik that a mechanism similar to INSTEX may be implemented in participation with other interested countries, including Russia and Turkey.

    "Iran's version of the European INSTEX is a company known as SATMA. The European Union has been informed of it", he noted.

    The minister also stressed that Iran would be taking steps concerning the nuclear deal if the European Union is unable to help Tehran counter US sanctions.

    READ MORE: Iran Suggests Leaving NPT Nuclear Treaty Possible if US Tightens Sanctions — FM

    "As long as Iran's interests are protected by the JCPOA, and the EU sticks to its commitments, Iran will comply with the agreement. As soon as the European Union is unable to help Iran counter-sanctions, Iran's unilateral adherence to the JCPOA may lose its meaning. In that case, the restrictions under the JCPOA may be reviewed", Zarif said.

    Ships from Carrier Strike Group 8 are in formation for a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean
    © Wikipedia/ US Navy
    US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Deployment Near Iran is a Bluff – Analysts
    The Iranian nuclear deal has topped the international agenda since US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the accord in May 2018, also re-instating sanctions against the Islamic Republic due to its nuclear programme.

    Other signatories to the deal, including Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK, however, have confirmed their commitment to the document, also slamming the restrictions Washington unilaterally imposed on Tehran.

    Related:

    EU, France, Germany, UK Concerned Over US End to Iran Oil Waivers - Statement
    Iran Parliament Speaker: Tehran Will ‘Get Even’ with US Without EU’s Demands
    EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran Due to Alleged Human Rights Violations
    Iran's Supreme Leader Calls EU Mechanism for Trade With Tehran 'Bitter Joke'
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, INSTEX, Mohammad Javad Zarif, United States, European Union, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse