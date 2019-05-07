Iran: Creation of Trade Tool With Turkey, Russia to Bypass US Sanctions Possible

EU countries previously introduced the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) in order to bypass US sanctions against Tehran and protect the European companies against the secondary sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told Sputnik that a mechanism similar to INSTEX may be implemented in participation with other interested countries, including Russia and Turkey.

"Iran's version of the European INSTEX is a company known as SATMA. The European Union has been informed of it", he noted.

The minister also stressed that Iran would be taking steps concerning the nuclear deal if the European Union is unable to help Tehran counter US sanctions.

"As long as Iran's interests are protected by the JCPOA, and the EU sticks to its commitments, Iran will comply with the agreement. As soon as the European Union is unable to help Iran counter-sanctions, Iran's unilateral adherence to the JCPOA may lose its meaning. In that case, the restrictions under the JCPOA may be reviewed", Zarif said.

The Iranian nuclear deal has topped the international agenda since US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the accord in May 2018, also re-instating sanctions against the Islamic Republic due to its nuclear programme.

Other signatories to the deal, including Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK, however, have confirmed their commitment to the document, also slamming the restrictions Washington unilaterally imposed on Tehran.