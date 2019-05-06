US House Lawmakers Demand Trump Produce Overdue Russia Sanctions Report

"Secton 407 of the Russia Magnitsky Act requires the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to report annually to congress regarding actions taken pursuant to the act," the letter said. "The administration is now over four months late in providing the required report to Congress."
In their letter, the lawmakers also demand that the administration provide a written explanation as to why the report is late.
In late 2012, the United States adopted the so-called Magnitsky Act, which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials after the death of Russian national Sergei Magnitsky while in custody in a Russian prison. The investigation into Magnitsky's death concluded that the tax accountant, who suffered from diabetes, died of natural causes.
In 2016, Congress expanded the legislation by adopting the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual — regardless of nationality — implicated in human rights abuses.
