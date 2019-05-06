US to Hold Iran Accountable for Any Attack on US Forces, Interests - Shanahan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will hold Iran accountable for any attacks against US forces or interests in the Gulf region, US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan said in a statement on Monday.

"We call on the Iranian regime to cease all provocation," Shanahan said via Twitter. "We will hold the Iranian regime accountable for any attack on US forces or our interests."

Shanahan also confirmed that deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region represents a repositioning of assets in response to warnings of possible attack by Iran.

Bolton announced on Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force have deployed to the US Central Command region in order to send a message to Iran after the United States received warnings that Iran may possibly attack on its interests or its allies in the region.