Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Papua New Guinea

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Papua New Guinea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The tremor occurred at 14:13 UTC. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 76 kilometres and hit a region 77 kilometres east of the town of Panguna.
Mag 5.5 earthquake 76km W of Panguna, Papua New Guinea
Time 2019-05-06 14:13:48 UTC
Depth 58.77km
Position 154° 48' 10" E 6° 13' 15" S
Map
There have been no reports of any casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake so far.
