Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire - an area in the Pacific Ocean heavily subject to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. 90 percent of all seismic activities occur in this region.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Papua New Guinea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The tremor occurred at 14:13 UTC. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 76 kilometres and hit a region 77 kilometres east of the town of Panguna.

Mag 5.5 earthquake 76km W of Panguna, Papua New Guinea

Time 2019-05-06 14:13:48 UTC

Depth 58.77km

Position 154° 48' 10" E 6° 13' 15" S

​ There have been no reports of any casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake so far.