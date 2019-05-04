Register
21:09 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelans ride atop and alongside semi-trailers accompanying US humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. File photo

    US to Send Navy Ship to Help Solve Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis' - Report

    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    World
    Get short URL
    208

    In February, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that the US and its allies are attempting to "destroy the independence and sovereignty” of the Latin American country using the “the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid” to it.

    The Pentagon plans to send the US Navy's Comfort hospital ship to help resolve what the Department of Defence describes as a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, US media reports, adding that an official announcement is expected next week.

    The media quoted Pentagon officials as saying that the 1,000-bed vessel is due to be sent off the coast of northern Colombia in order to treat those who may flee Venezuela.

    READ MORE: US Signs Off on Coup, Calls on Military to Support Opposition — Venezuela FM

    The development comes hours after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, during which the two leaders specifically touched upon the situation in Venezuela.

    Briefing reporters in Washington on the matter, Trump said that President Putin “is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he’d like to see something positive happen for” the South American country.

    Trump added that he feels “the same way” which is why he said “we want to get some humanitarian aid” delivered to Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Lavrov to Pompeo: US Interference in Venezuela's Affairs Breach of Int’l Law

    The statement comes a few days after Trump told Fox News that next week may see what he described as lots of developments pertaining to the current situation in Venezuela.

    “It’s an incredible mess […]. The place is so bad and so dangerous […] so something is going to have to be done. A lot of things will be going on over the next week and sooner than that. We will see what happens”, Trump said noted.

    In mid-April, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) planned to ship humanitarian aid to Venezuela every two to three weeks.

    He added that supplies from Russia and China, which have previously provided humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, were on their way to the South American country.

    READ MORE: 'US Action Against Venezuela is Genocide, Mass Extermination of People' — Journo

    Earlier that month, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he had agreed upon receiving humanitarian assistance with ICRC amid a dire economic situation and a political crisis in the country which escalated in January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country’ interim president.

    Argentina's former star player Diego Armando Maradona, right, listens to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 17, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    US Would Use ‘SLAUGHTER’ and 'CIVIL WAR' in Venezuela for Intervention - Maduro
    The move was immediately supported by the US and a spate of other countries, with Maduro accusing Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela.

    In late February, Maduro accused Colombia and the Venezuelan opposition of creating what he described as special gangs that unsuccessfully attempted to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Venezuela on 23 February, resulting in clashes with police on the country’s borders with Colombia and Brazil.

    READ MORE: Prof: Intervention in Venezuela Will Be Decided Considering US Internal Politics

    Maduro blamed the US and its allies for using "the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid" to try to "destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country".

    He also pledged that Caracas would not allow such aid into the country, saying that the country was coping with its difficulties and that US’ “concerns” over Venezuela’s alleged humanitarian crisis were “fabricated by Washington over the last four years to justify intervening” in Venezuela.

    Related:

    Maduro Says Venezuela Now Free of ‘US Ministry of Colonies’
    President Maduro Mocks US Special Envoy Abrams as ‘Vice-King’ of Venezuela
    US Expects Billions of Dollars to Flow to Venezuela After Maduro Ouster - Abrams
    US Calls on Countries Worldwide to Block Russia's Planes Heading For Venezuela
    Tags:
    vessel, humanitarian crisis, ship, sovereignty, US Navy, Pentagon, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Citizens and Tourists at the Red Square
    Picture-Perfect: Sputnik's Guide to Top Spots in Moscow to Take Best Selfies
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse