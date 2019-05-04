Trump After Call With Putin: Tremendous Potential for Great Ties With Russia

The Russian and US presidents spoke by telephone on Friday, discussing the nuclear issue, North Korea, Venezuela, Ukraine, trade, and the Mueller report.

President Donald Trump has said that there is "tremendous potential" for a "good" or even "great" relationship between the US and Russia, saying the world "can be a better and safer place" if the two countries got along, a day after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 мая 2019 г.

On Friday, Trump said he had a "long and very good conversation" with Putin, with the White House saying the conversation included discussion of a possible nuclear accord between Washington, Moscow and Beijing. Other issues included the possible extention of the New START treaty, North Korean denuclearisation, the Mueller report, trade, Ukraine, and the crisis in Venezuela.

Later Friday, speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump said that Putin had told him that Russia was "not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela," and would "like to see something positive happen" in the country. "I feel the same way," he said.

