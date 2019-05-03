Trump Has Discussed New Nuclear Accord With Putin - White House

Late last month, the US President indicated his intention to negotiate a major nuclear arms control deal with Russia and China, saying such a treaty should include 'all the weapons, all the warheads, all the missiles' in the countries' respective arsenals.

President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour on Friday, with much of the conversation focusing on the possibility of penning a new nuclear accord with Moscow, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

According to the spokeswoman, the discussion also included the extention of the existing New START treaty between Russia and the US, with the 2010 treaty committing both countries to reducing the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by half and the creation of a new inspection and verification regime.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed Friday that Putin and Trump spokeon Friday, saying the discussion "lasted almost nearly an hour and a half."

