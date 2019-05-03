British Airways Flight From Las Vegas Declares Mid-Air Emergency - Report

A British Airways flight BA274 has made a safe landing at London Heathrow Airport following a reported emergency, Daily Star Online reported on Friday.

After entering UK skies, the flight from Las Vegas to London declared a mid-air emergency, according to the British media outlet.

The emergency was announced when the plane was flying over the north-west coast of Ireland, according to the Express.

The Boeing 747 jet was scheduled to reach Heathrow at 3:30 pm after it departed from Las Vegas at 9:30 pm local time.

The Flightlevel250 Twitter account, which is dedicated to aviation, reported that the incident was indeed an emergency, and it is "under control" now.

British Airways #BA274 Las Vegas to London Heathrow (Boeing 747-400 G-CIVB in #BA100 Negus Retro special livery) just landed; declared Pan over UK due medical emergency on board (via ATC: 59yo male, high pulse, low BP).https://t.co/QxRqaV5npihttps://t.co/7fgZhbnq0f@Heathrowcam pic.twitter.com/4XIHk81hNY — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 3 мая 2019 г.

However, the Daily Star Online said later in the day, citing a British Airways spokesman, that the aircraft had not declared an emergency.

This comes after on 19 April the Daily Mail reported another incident when an emergency was declared as one of the passengers fell ill an hour away from London. The incident was confirmed later that day by a British Airways spokesperson.